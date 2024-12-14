Left Menu

A Journey Through Bollywood: Asha Rani Singh's Cinematic Legacy

Asha Rani Singh, a veteran junior artist, reminisces about her 55-year career in Bollywood, working with multiple generations of the Kapoor family. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she shares experiences on set with Raj Kapoor and others, highlighting the respect and camaraderie in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Rani Singh, an esteemed junior artist, cherishes her extensive career alongside Bollywood's illustrious Kapoor family, spanning four generations. She fondly recalls the camaraderie and respect shared with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his sets, highlighting his open-door policy for creative feedback.

Ms. Singh worked with prominent Kapoor family members throughout her 55-year tenure, enjoying equal treatment with renowned actors. Her experience ranged from performing complex dance sequences under the guidance of Raj Kapoor to playing notable roles alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Asha Rani's career was not limited to the Kapoors; she played pivotal roles as a double for famed actresses like Waheeda Rehman and Sadhana, earning immense trust and respect. The veteran artist reminisces about the support and warmth received from Bollywood faces, enriching her memorable journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

