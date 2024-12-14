RSS Chief's Spiritual Visit: Bhagwat at Durga Temple

Mohan Bhagwat, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, made a spiritual visit to the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam temple on Saturday. His early morning arrival was marked by prayers, with Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister A Ramnarayan Reddy extending his formal welcome.

During the visit, Bhagwat participated in special prayers and received the temple's blessings, alongside a portrait of the deity and traditional laddu prasadam. This visit highlighted the importance of cultural and religious traditions in the region.

After the rituals, Reddy, alongside temple authorities, briefed Bhagwat on the ongoing development works at the Durga temple, underlining the government's commitment to preserving such significant cultural sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)