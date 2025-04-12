Celebrating Hanuman Jayanti with Blessings and Reverence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, celebrated on Saturday.

In a heartfelt message on X, Modi wished citizens happiness, prosperity, and good health, invoking the blessings of Hanuman.

Hanuman, a central figure in the epic Ramayana, is known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Ram and is revered for his unparalleled strength. His legacy continues to inspire millions across India, making Hanuman Jayanti a momentous celebration nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)