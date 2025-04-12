Celebrating Hanuman Jayanti with Blessings and Reverence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Hanuman Jayanti, wishing people happiness, prosperity, and health. Hanuman, known from the Ramayana as a devoted follower of Lord Ram and possessing immense strength, holds significant reverence across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, celebrated on Saturday.
In a heartfelt message on X, Modi wished citizens happiness, prosperity, and good health, invoking the blessings of Hanuman.
Hanuman, a central figure in the epic Ramayana, is known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Ram and is revered for his unparalleled strength. His legacy continues to inspire millions across India, making Hanuman Jayanti a momentous celebration nationwide.
