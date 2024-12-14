Allu Arjun Released Amidst Legal Drama in Stampede Tragedy

Actor Allu Arjun was released from prison on Saturday morning following a night spent behind bars due to a delayed bail order in connection with a tragic incident.

The incident involved the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2', which led to the actor's arrest.

Upon his release, Arjun expressed gratitude and condolences, reassuring his commitment to cooperate with authorities. The case has attracted significant attention, with legal proceedings ongoing.

