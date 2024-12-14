Left Menu

Historic Exposition of St Francis Xavier's Relics in Goa

Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel visited Old Goa for the ongoing exposition of St Francis Xavier's holy relics. He expressed gratitude to Goa's people and government, emphasizing Goa's unique cultural dialogue. The exposition runs until January 5, culminating in a prayer for world peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:40 IST
Historic Exposition of St Francis Xavier's Relics in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, on Saturday, visited Old Goa to attend the ongoing exposition of holy relics of St Francis Xavier.

Rangel was welcomed at Manohar International Airport by Sanjith Rodrigues, the secretary of Goa's protocol department, before heading to Sa Cathedral Church to pray before the relics. The exposition is set to conclude on January 5.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Goa and the state government, Rangel described the experience as emotionally significant, acknowledging Goa's role as a model of cultural and religious dialogue. The minister concluded with a prayer for global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024