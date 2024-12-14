Historic Exposition of St Francis Xavier's Relics in Goa

Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, on Saturday, visited Old Goa to attend the ongoing exposition of holy relics of St Francis Xavier.

Rangel was welcomed at Manohar International Airport by Sanjith Rodrigues, the secretary of Goa's protocol department, before heading to Sa Cathedral Church to pray before the relics. The exposition is set to conclude on January 5.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Goa and the state government, Rangel described the experience as emotionally significant, acknowledging Goa's role as a model of cultural and religious dialogue. The minister concluded with a prayer for global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)