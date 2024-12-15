Left Menu

United Airlines Hosts Magical Fantasy Flight to 'North Pole' for Children

United Airlines organized a special 'Fantasy Flight' to the 'North Pole' for over 100 children, including those with serious health issues, in Denver. The event featured festive decorations, holiday songs, and an appearance by Santa Claus. The initiative aims to provide joy and make unforgettable memories for the kids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 15-12-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Over 100 children experienced a magical journey to the 'North Pole' on Saturday, courtesy of United Airlines' 'Fantasy Flight' in Denver. The initiative, aimed at bringing joy to children with serious health issues, was a collaborative effort with Make-A-Wish Colorado and other partners.

The children embarked on a 45-minute flight filled with holiday cheer, complete with festive streamers, holiday tunes, and excited chants of 'bubbles' as flight staff paraded a bubble machine down the aisle. Upon landing, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and a collection of elves welcomed the kids at a transformed hangar.

The tradition, celebrating over 30 years, extended to 13 cities globally, offering a day of fun and joy. Jonna McGrath, United's Denver hub vice president, emphasized the importance of such events for children facing daily challenges, noting the 'magic' it brings to their holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

