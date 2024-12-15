Remembering the Iron Man: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the anniversary of his passing, acknowledging Patel's monumental efforts in unifying India into a single, cohesive entity.

Adityanath, in a social media post, emphasized that Patel's legacy continues to inspire the commitment towards building 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' He highlighted the late leader's crucial role in amalgamating over 563 princely states and shaping a strong republic.

During the tribute event, Adityanath detailed Patel's contribution to key independence movements and his enduring influence on modern India's fabric. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upholding Patel's vision by revoking Article 370, furthering national integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)