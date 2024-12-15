Left Menu

Remembering the Iron Man: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, praising his role in uniting India and laying the foundation for a unified nation. Patel, a key figure in India's independence movement, is remembered for his vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:29 IST
Remembering the Iron Man: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the anniversary of his passing, acknowledging Patel's monumental efforts in unifying India into a single, cohesive entity.

Adityanath, in a social media post, emphasized that Patel's legacy continues to inspire the commitment towards building 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' He highlighted the late leader's crucial role in amalgamating over 563 princely states and shaping a strong republic.

During the tribute event, Adityanath detailed Patel's contribution to key independence movements and his enduring influence on modern India's fabric. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upholding Patel's vision by revoking Article 370, furthering national integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024