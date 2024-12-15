Reviving Heritage: The Reopening of Bhasma Shankar Temple

The Sambhal district administration is seeking the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) assistance to carbon date the Bhasma Shankar temple and an adjacent well. This comes shortly after the temple, locked since 1978 following communal disturbances, was reopened.

Authorities report that worshippers have begun frequenting the temple, which now has round-the-clock security, including CCTV and permanent police presence, to ensure peace and safety. The temple is dedicated to Kartik Mahadev and contains a historically significant well known as Amrit Koop.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar emphasized the administration's efforts in maintaining security while clearing encroachments. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the temple's reopening as a reconnection with the region's heritage. The temple reopening has reignited cultural and historical interest among locals.

