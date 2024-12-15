Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: The Reopening of Bhasma Shankar Temple

The Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, locked since 1978 post-communal riots, has resumed worship after its reopening. The district administration has requested the Archaeological Survey of India to perform carbon dating on the temple and a nearby well to ascertain their historical significance. Enhanced security measures have been implemented.

Updated: 15-12-2024 18:47 IST
Reviving Heritage: The Reopening of Bhasma Shankar Temple
The Sambhal district administration is seeking the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) assistance to carbon date the Bhasma Shankar temple and an adjacent well. This comes shortly after the temple, locked since 1978 following communal disturbances, was reopened.

Authorities report that worshippers have begun frequenting the temple, which now has round-the-clock security, including CCTV and permanent police presence, to ensure peace and safety. The temple is dedicated to Kartik Mahadev and contains a historically significant well known as Amrit Koop.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar emphasized the administration's efforts in maintaining security while clearing encroachments. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the temple's reopening as a reconnection with the region's heritage. The temple reopening has reignited cultural and historical interest among locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

