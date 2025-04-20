Left Menu

CPI(M) Demands Probe into Communal Riots, Accuses TMC-BJP Collusion

The CPI(M) called for a judicial probe into communal riots in Murshidabad, accusing TMC and BJP of collusion for political gain. Party leader Mohammed Salim criticized both parties for diverting attention from key issues and labeled their actions as 'competitive communalism'.

The CPI(M) has demanded a judicial investigation into the recent communal riots in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The party has accused both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP of conspiring to incite violence for political gain ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

At a rally at Brigade Parade Grounds, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim claimed that both parties engaged in 'competitive communalism' to distract from pressing issues such as unemployment and corruption. He also criticized the BJP-led government's Waqf (Amendment) Act, suggesting it fostered nationwide unrest, yet riots only erupted in Murshidabad.

Salim accused BJP and TMC of polarizing voters to create religious divides before the 2026 polls. He admonished the Union government for altering its development slogan to signal widespread destruction and called for immediate actions against those responsible for the orchestrated violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

