Sankeertana Yatre in Srirangapatna: A Peaceful Procession Under Tight Security

The Sankeertana Yatre, organized by Hindu Jagarana Vedike for Hanuman Jayanti, concluded peacefully in Srirangapatna. Devotees in saffron attire processed from Anjaneya Swamy Temple to Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple. Despite tight security and some minor confrontations, no major incidents occurred. Police surveillance ensured safety throughout the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:04 IST
The Sankeertana Yatre procession, organized by Hindu Jagarana Vedike to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti, proceeded without incident amid stringent security measures in Srirangapatna on Sunday.

Devotees, dressed in saffron, gathered from various locales to march from the Anjaneya Swamy Temple to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, covering approximately 4.3 km. The procession saw bhajans sung and slogans raised enthusiastically.

Despite heightened security, including barricading around Jamia Masjid and the deployment of Karnataka State Reserve Police and District Armed Reserve personnel, the event concluded peacefully. Officials ensured vigilance with CCTV and drone surveillance, avoiding major incidents apart from minor disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

