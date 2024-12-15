Sankeertana Yatre in Srirangapatna: A Peaceful Procession Under Tight Security
The Sankeertana Yatre, organized by Hindu Jagarana Vedike for Hanuman Jayanti, concluded peacefully in Srirangapatna. Devotees in saffron attire processed from Anjaneya Swamy Temple to Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple. Despite tight security and some minor confrontations, no major incidents occurred. Police surveillance ensured safety throughout the event.
- Country:
- India
The Sankeertana Yatre procession, organized by Hindu Jagarana Vedike to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti, proceeded without incident amid stringent security measures in Srirangapatna on Sunday.
Devotees, dressed in saffron, gathered from various locales to march from the Anjaneya Swamy Temple to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, covering approximately 4.3 km. The procession saw bhajans sung and slogans raised enthusiastically.
Despite heightened security, including barricading around Jamia Masjid and the deployment of Karnataka State Reserve Police and District Armed Reserve personnel, the event concluded peacefully. Officials ensured vigilance with CCTV and drone surveillance, avoiding major incidents apart from minor disagreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sankeertana
- Yatre
- Srirangapatna
- Hindu
- Jagarana
- Vedike
- Hanuman
- Jayanti
- procession
- saffron
ALSO READ
Campus Conflict: Hanuman Chalisa Recitation Sparks Controversy
Demolition Halted: Railways Stay on Mumbai's Historic Hanuman Temple
BJP Ensures Hanuman Temple's Safety Amid Political Tensions
Controversy Erupts Over Demolition Notice to Iconic Hanuman Temple
Karan Aujla's India Tour Takes Bengaluru by Storm with Hanumankind Collaboration