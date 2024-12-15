Protesters Rally Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

In Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, a large-scale protest erupted on Sunday against the construction of a ropeway project at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, led by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti and joined by former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma. The rally moved through the main market, with spirited slogans denouncing the project amid fears of economic repercussions for locals.

The project, estimated at Rs 250-crore, is intended to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, along a 12-kilometer route. However, shopkeepers and workers reliant on pilgrim traffic are concerned about losing their livelihoods. Protests had previously escalated into clashes with police, resulting in arrests. Rally participants demanded the release of detainees and the revocation of the FIR filed against demonstrators.

The protest leaders are emphasizing that their opposition is not against the shrine board itself but rather the implications of the ropeway project. The Samiti, reinforcing support with a planned hunger strike and striking on December 18, seeks a written assurance from government officials to halt the project. They accuse authorities of failing to address their concerns, despite promises for resolution.

