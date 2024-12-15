Hindi: The Soul of India's Unity

Hindi, described as India's soul and identity, was celebrated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for its significant role in societal and national development, during the 30th Annual Convention of the Etawah Hindi Seva Nidhi.

Birla emphasized the cultural unity fostered by Hindi, despite linguistic diversity, as it evolves with the digital age through Artificial Intelligence, making Hindi literature accessible globally.

He noted Hindi's increased utilization in justice, administration, and internet technology, reflecting its adaptability to the modern era, while also pointing out Parliament's efforts to explore AI-driven translation services.

(With inputs from agencies.)