Hindi: The Soul of India's Unity
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised Hindi as India's soul, crucial for cultural unity. At the Etawah Hindi Seva Nidhi annual convention, he highlighted Hindi's role in diverse fields, including AI and technology. Hindi's adaptation amid growing technological advancements showcases its evolving relevance and unifying power.
Hindi, described as India's soul and identity, was celebrated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for its significant role in societal and national development, during the 30th Annual Convention of the Etawah Hindi Seva Nidhi.
Birla emphasized the cultural unity fostered by Hindi, despite linguistic diversity, as it evolves with the digital age through Artificial Intelligence, making Hindi literature accessible globally.
He noted Hindi's increased utilization in justice, administration, and internet technology, reflecting its adaptability to the modern era, while also pointing out Parliament's efforts to explore AI-driven translation services.
