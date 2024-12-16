A New King of Chess: Gukesh's Triumph
World chess champion D Gukesh, the youngest to earn this honor, received a warm welcome upon his return from Singapore. Officials and fans celebrated his victory as a new era in Indian chess commences. The Tamil Nadu government awarded him a Rs five crore cash reward.
World chess champion D Gukesh received a hero's welcome at the airport on Monday, returning as the youngest ever to secure the prestigious title.
A throng of fans gathered to greet the champion, alongside state government officials led by Additional Chief Secretary Dr Atulya Misra. Gukesh arrived from Singapore, expressing gratitude for the immense support he's received.
The Indian Grandmaster, at just 18, emerged victorious over title-holder Ding Liren in Singapore, marking a new chapter of dominance for India's chess prodigies. Celebrating his achievements, the Tamil Nadu government announced a cash reward of Rs five crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
