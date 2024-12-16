Tribute to Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain: A Nation Mourns
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over the death of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, describing him as one of the greatest of all time. She conveyed condolences to his family and fans as the 73-year-old musician succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed profound grief upon hearing of the passing of Zakir Hussain, lauded as one of the greatest tabla maestros. She described his demise as a significant loss to the nation.
In a message shared on social media platform X, Banerjee extended her heartfelt condolences to Hussain's family, fellow musicians, and countless admirers worldwide, acknowledging the void left by his untimely departure.
Hussain, who was 73 and residing in the United States, passed away following complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His family confirmed his death at a San Francisco hospital, marking the end of a storied career that elevated the tabla on the global stage.
