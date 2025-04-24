Heartfelt Condolences: Remembering Lt Vinay Narwal

The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, described as an 'abhorrent act of violence' by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), resulted in the tragic death of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal.

In a show of solidarity, the ICG expressed its deepest condolences to Lt Narwal's family and the Indian Navy.

A native of Haryana, Lt Narwal tragically lost his life alongside 25 others in the attack while on his honeymoon, leaving colleagues and family in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)