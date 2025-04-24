Left Menu

Heartfelt Condolences: Remembering Lt Vinay Narwal

The Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir tragically claimed the life of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal. The Indian Coast Guard and Navy mourn his passing, extending condolences to his family. Lt Narwal, recently married, was on a honeymoon when the attack occurred, leaving Indians in shock and grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:15 IST
Heartfelt Condolences: Remembering Lt Vinay Narwal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, described as an 'abhorrent act of violence' by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), resulted in the tragic death of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal.

In a show of solidarity, the ICG expressed its deepest condolences to Lt Narwal's family and the Indian Navy.

A native of Haryana, Lt Narwal tragically lost his life alongside 25 others in the attack while on his honeymoon, leaving colleagues and family in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025