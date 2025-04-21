Royal Condolences: King Charles Mourns Pope Francis
King Charles expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Pope Francis, offering profound sympathy to the Church. The meeting between the British monarch and the Pope occurred at the Vatican earlier this month, reinforcing the respectful relations between the Church of England and the Catholic Church.
In a statement marked by emotion, King Charles conveyed his sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, emphasizing his deep respect and sympathy for the Church the Pope served with dedication.
The announcement comes shortly after Charles and Queen Camilla's official visit to the Vatican, where they met with the Pope, highlighting an ongoing relationship between the Church of England and the Catholic Church, despite their historical split in 1534.
Charles's message underscores the significance of religious harmony and mutual respect amid differing faith denominations.
