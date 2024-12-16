Jamie Foxx's Beverly Hills Birthday Bash Turns Incident at Mr. Chow
Jamie Foxx was injured during an altercation at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, requiring stitches after being hit with a glass. The Beverly Hills Police were called but no arrests were made. Foxx later expressed gratitude on Instagram and remains positive despite the incident.
Actor Jamie Foxx celebrated his 57th birthday at the popular Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow, where an unexpected altercation left him needing stitches after he was struck in the face by a glass. According to his spokesperson, the incident occurred at a nearby table, though the instigating factors remain unclear.
The Beverly Hills Police Department was alerted to a potential assault with a deadly weapon but determined the situation to be unfounded, instead categorizing it as a physical altercation. A preliminary investigation was conducted, resulting in a report on the incident with no arrests made.
In a statement shared via Instagram, Foxx reassured fans of his recovery and maintained a positive outlook, despite describing the incident as a challenge from the "devil." He extended thanks to those who reached out with support. Foxx is renowned for his Oscar-winning portrayal of Ray Charles in the film 'Ray.'
