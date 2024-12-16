Echoes of a Maestro: Remembering Zakir Hussain

In a somber tribute, BJP President J P Nadda conveyed his condolences on Monday following the death of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. Nadda emphasized that Hussain's enduring musical legacy will resonate in people's hearts long after his passing.

Hussain, aged 73, died in a San Francisco hospital due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as confirmed by his family. His contributions to Indian classical and world music have left an indelible mark globally, earning him immense respect and admiration.

Nadda expressed deep sorrow at the loss, stating, 'Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy continues to echo in our hearts through his timeless music.' He extended heartfelt condolences to Hussain's family, friends, and fans, wishing for his soul to rest in peace.

