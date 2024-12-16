Left Menu

Mayotte: A French Outpost Facing Cyclonic Devastation

Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, has been severely impacted by Cyclone Chido. Despite attempts at self-rule, Mayotte remains under French control, reliant on French financial assistance. While its economy heavily depends on the public sector, poverty and high unemployment persist.

Updated: 16-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:09 IST
Mayotte, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, has been thrust into the spotlight following the devastation wrought by Cyclone Chido over the weekend. The cyclone's impact underscores the island's vulnerability to natural disasters and highlights ongoing socio-economic challenges.

Geographically situated off the southeastern shores of Africa, Mayotte is composed of two primary islands, Grande-Terre and Petite-Terre. Though its neighboring Comoros opted for independence from France in 1975, Mayotte chose to remain under French rule. Today, it faces significant economic reliance on French financial support.

The local economy is heavily public sector-driven, yet despite a substantial investment package, unemployment in Mayotte stands at a staggering 37%. The island's population density is second only to Paris, and a large portion of its inhabitants live below France's national poverty line, emphasizing the stark contrast with the mainland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

