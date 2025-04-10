Left Menu

Escalating Trade Tensions: A Risk to Global Economy

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warns that escalating trade tensions between the US and China could severely impact the global economic outlook. With steep tariffs imposed by both nations, the effects extend beyond the two economies, especially affecting least developed countries. Cooperation through WTO is crucial for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:20 IST
Escalating Trade Tensions: A Risk to Global Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China, which together account for about 3 percent of global trade, pose a significant risk to the global economic landscape, according to WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

She cautioned that the macroeconomic repercussions of this conflict will not be limited to the US and China but are expected to extend to other economies, with the least developed nations likely to suffer the hardest blow.

Currently, the US has imposed a steep 125 percent tariff on Chinese goods, while Beijing is retaliating with an 84 percent tariff on American exports. Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that these escalating tariffs could severely harm the global economy, while also advocating for the 166-member WTO to serve as a platform for dialogue and resolution. Trade experts note potential opportunities for Indian exporters in this situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025