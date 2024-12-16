Strengthening Ties: India-Armenia's Historic Friendship and Future Prospects
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted centuries-old cultural ties between India and Armenia, emphasizing the need to enhance bilateral trade. She praised Armenia's participation in international forums and expressed India's support for capacity building in Armenia. Discussions also focused on improving physical and financial connectivity between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu underscored the enduring cultural connections between India and Armenia, stressing the importance of bolstering bilateral trade relations.
In a meeting with an Armenian parliamentary delegation, she lauded Armenia's role in global alliances, including the International Solar Alliance and attendance at the Voice of Global South Summits.
Murmu reaffirmed India's dedication to aiding Armenia in capacity building and urged enhanced physical and financial ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
