Strengthening Ties: India-Armenia's Historic Friendship and Future Prospects

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the enduring cultural connections between India and Armenia, stressing the importance of bolstering bilateral trade relations.

In a meeting with an Armenian parliamentary delegation, she lauded Armenia's role in global alliances, including the International Solar Alliance and attendance at the Voice of Global South Summits.

Murmu reaffirmed India's dedication to aiding Armenia in capacity building and urged enhanced physical and financial ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)