Reopening of Sambhal's Ancient Temple Unveils Hidden Idols Amid Historical Mystery

The Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, closed for 46 years, was reopened, revealing damaged idols in its well during excavation. Authorities discovered idols of Parvati, Ganesh, and Lakshmi. The reopening has raised questions regarding the temple's history and the migration of Hindus from the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:00 IST
This week, the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal uncovered a trove of damaged idols, sparking intrigue and historical investigation. After lying dormant for 46 years, the temple—also known as Shri Kartik Mahadev—was rediscovered during an anti-encroachment operation spearheaded by local officials.

Digging around the temple led to the discovery of idols of Parvati, Ganesh, and Lakshmi hidden within a well. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya explained that while the statues' origins and the reasons they were placed there remain unknown, investigators are eager to uncover the temple's mysterious past.

The temple's reopening has energized local Hindu communities, drawing them to worship at the site. However, the excavation also raises questions about historical Hindu migration from Sambhal. BJP's Sambhal district chief, Chaudhary Harendra Singh, has called for uncovering the area's historical truths as the temple undergoes scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

