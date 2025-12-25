Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, carrying a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, gunned down in Odisha: Police.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
