Honoring Heroes: South Western Command Celebrates Vijay Diwas

The Indian Army's South Western Command marked Vijay Diwas on Monday with a solemn ceremony at Jaipur Military Station. Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh led the tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 war at the Prerna Sthal memorial.

Defense spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma stated that military officers from the station attended the event, highlighting its significance.

Vijay Diwas is an annual commemoration of the surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers to the Indian Army on December 16, 1971. This milestone victory resulted in the creation of Bangladesh and brought an end to the severe violence perpetrated by the Pakistani Army against millions of Bangladeshis.

(With inputs from agencies.)