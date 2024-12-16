Left Menu

Cultural Confluence at Telangana's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Photo Exhibit

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' photo exhibition in Hyderabad, highlighting cultural connections between Telangana and Haryana. The event underscores India's unity in diversity, showcasing art, cuisine, and traditions. Esteemed speakers will further explore cultural themes, enhancing public understanding and appreciation.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition titled 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' at Hyderabad's Salar Jung Museum on Monday. Organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), the event forms a part of an Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) launched to explore India's cultural diversity.

During his address, Governor Varma praised the cultural confluence initiative, originally proposed by the Prime Minister, intended to pair states for celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy in fostering national unity. By featuring lesser-known aspects of Indian culture, the exhibition seeks to highlight India's inherent diversity through its vibrant traditions, arts, and festivals.

Governor Varma emphasized the central theme of Dharma and its celebration across Indian cultures. He pointed out that the pairing of states like Telangana and Haryana reveals shared cultural values, despite diverse expressions. The exhibition aims to promote deeper exploration and understanding of cultural similarities, enriching India's unified national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

