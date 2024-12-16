Cultural Confluence at Telangana's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Photo Exhibit

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition titled 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' at Hyderabad's Salar Jung Museum on Monday. Organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), the event forms a part of an Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) launched to explore India's cultural diversity.

During his address, Governor Varma praised the cultural confluence initiative, originally proposed by the Prime Minister, intended to pair states for celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy in fostering national unity. By featuring lesser-known aspects of Indian culture, the exhibition seeks to highlight India's inherent diversity through its vibrant traditions, arts, and festivals.

Governor Varma emphasized the central theme of Dharma and its celebration across Indian cultures. He pointed out that the pairing of states like Telangana and Haryana reveals shared cultural values, despite diverse expressions. The exhibition aims to promote deeper exploration and understanding of cultural similarities, enriching India's unified national identity.

