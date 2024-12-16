Debate Over Classical Language Status for Maithili and Magadhi Continues

The government announced there is no current proposal to grant classical language status to Maithili and Magadhi, as stated by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Parliament.

Shekhawat detailed that any proposal must be recommended by the respective state governments before being reviewed by a Linguistic Experts Committee.

This clarification follows the recent approval for conferring classical status on Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali, joining languages like Tamil, Sanskrit, and Telugu in this elite category.

(With inputs from agencies.)