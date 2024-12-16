Left Menu

Debate Over Classical Language Status for Maithili and Magadhi Continues

The government clarified there is no current proposal to declare Maithili and Magadhi as classical languages. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat outlined the established procedure, requiring state-backed proposals. The announcement follows the recent classical language status for Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:40 IST
Debate Over Classical Language Status for Maithili and Magadhi Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced there is no current proposal to grant classical language status to Maithili and Magadhi, as stated by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Parliament.

Shekhawat detailed that any proposal must be recommended by the respective state governments before being reviewed by a Linguistic Experts Committee.

This clarification follows the recent approval for conferring classical status on Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali, joining languages like Tamil, Sanskrit, and Telugu in this elite category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024