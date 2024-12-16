IGNCA's Unprecedented Funding Boost: A Cultural Renaissance

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) received a significant budget increase this fiscal year, with government allocations rising from Rs 55.05 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 109.10 crore for 2023-24. This data was shared by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Lok Sabha.

Established as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, the IGNCA is tasked with the documentation, preservation, and promotion of India's diverse arts and cultural heritage. The organization is aimed at cultivating skilled professionals in the cultural sector.

The Centre strategically operates via its nine regional offices, which focus on unique research areas such as tribal heritage in Jharkhand and studies dedicated to Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir. Recent projects include art installations in Parliament, digitisation efforts, and contributions to the G20 summit culture events.

