IGNCA's Unprecedented Funding Boost: A Cultural Renaissance

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) saw its funding more than double to Rs 109.10 crore in 2023-24. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the IGNCA's role in preserving Indian arts and detailed recent projects, demonstrating effective use of grants to promote cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:36 IST
The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) received a significant budget increase this fiscal year, with government allocations rising from Rs 55.05 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 109.10 crore for 2023-24. This data was shared by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Lok Sabha.

Established as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, the IGNCA is tasked with the documentation, preservation, and promotion of India's diverse arts and cultural heritage. The organization is aimed at cultivating skilled professionals in the cultural sector.

The Centre strategically operates via its nine regional offices, which focus on unique research areas such as tribal heritage in Jharkhand and studies dedicated to Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir. Recent projects include art installations in Parliament, digitisation efforts, and contributions to the G20 summit culture events.

