Compound Archery Gets Olympic Nod, India Strengthens Its Medal Hopes

The Mission Olympic Cell has incorporated seven Indian compound archers into the TOPS Core group following the IOC's decision to include the sport in the 2028 Olympics. Notable athletes like Jyothi Surekha Vennam have shone, and multiple sports proposals have been approved, enhancing India's competitive edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:15 IST
Compound Archery Gets Olympic Nod, India Strengthens Its Medal Hopes
Jyothi Surekha. (Photo- SAI Media X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) welcomed seven compound archers into the Top Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core group during its 155th meeting, marking a strategic focus following the International Olympic Committee's decision to introduce compound archery at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Attendees included notable sports figures like Pullela Gopichand and Viren Rasquinha, as relayed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

This development marks a historic shift since the 1972 reintroduction of archery in the Olympics, as a new bow style makes its debut. The inducted archers—Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Abhishek Verma, Parneet Kaur, Priyansh, and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar—have showcased their prowess at events such as the Archery World Cup in Florida, where Vennam secured three gold medals.

The MOC has approved a total of 56 sports proposals, including assistance for athletes across disciplines like boxing, table tennis, and equestrian. The financial endorsements aim to empower young talent and seasoned champions such as long jumper Shaili Singh, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and equestrian Fouaad Mirza. These strategic investments reinforce India's preparation across various sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

