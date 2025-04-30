Rapper Vedan Granted Bail Amid Controversy
Popular rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali) was granted bail by a Perumbavoor court after being arrested with a leopard tooth. Earlier, he was released on bail for a drug case. Vedan acknowledged his wrongdoings related to smoking and drinking, vowing to improve himself.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, a Perumbavoor court granted conditional bail to renowned rapper and songwriter Vedan, also known by his real name Hirandas Murali, following his arrest by the Forest Department over the possession of a leopard tooth.
The rapper's legal troubles began when he was detained by police in a separate drug-related case, leading to dual scrutiny. After being released, Vedan expressed his regrets for personal indiscretions like smoking and drinking, pledging a commitment towards self-improvement.
The Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran indicated Vedan had been under surveillance by the Forest Department's vigilance wing following past reports. Questions persist regarding the origins of the leopard tooth and drugs found at Vedan's residence, as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
