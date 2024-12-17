Strengthening Ties: Assam CM's Historic Visit to Bhutan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on a historic visit to Bhutan, coinciding with the country's National Day celebrations. During his stay, Sarma extended cordial wishes to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and emphasized the bonds between India and Bhutan while highlighting Bhutan's developmental initiatives.

The Chief Minister highlighted Bhutan's commitment to developmental efforts with a focus on environmental sustainability as central to its policies. His presence in Thimphu underscores the significance of cross-border collaborations, especially with the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2025' investment summit set to boost economic ties.

Sarma's visit marks a significant milestone as he participated in a roadshow aimed at showcasing Assam's investment potential. With the participation of over 100 business leaders from Bhutan, the event aims to lay the groundwork for future collaborations, reinforcing the age-old ties between the two nations.

