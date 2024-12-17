Cardinal Koovakad: A Milestone for India in Vatican

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis's visit to India might occur after 2025, aligning with the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year in Rome.

Upon his return to Kerala, the newly elevated cardinal expressed gratitude to those who welcomed him at Cochin International Airport.

Koovakad, among 21 new cardinals inducted this year, enhances India's representation in the Vatican. His duties include coordinating Pope Francis's international travels since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)