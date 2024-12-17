Cardinal Koovakad: A Milestone for India in Vatican
Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad anticipates Pope Francis's visit to India after 2025, due to Jubilee Year celebrations in Rome. Elevated to cardinal on December 7, Koovakad strengthens Indian representation in the Vatican. Based in the Vatican, he organizes Pope Francis's international travels since 2020.
Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis's visit to India might occur after 2025, aligning with the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year in Rome.
Upon his return to Kerala, the newly elevated cardinal expressed gratitude to those who welcomed him at Cochin International Airport.
Koovakad, among 21 new cardinals inducted this year, enhances India's representation in the Vatican. His duties include coordinating Pope Francis's international travels since 2020.
