Left Menu

Cardinal Koovakad: A Milestone for India in Vatican

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad anticipates Pope Francis's visit to India after 2025, due to Jubilee Year celebrations in Rome. Elevated to cardinal on December 7, Koovakad strengthens Indian representation in the Vatican. Based in the Vatican, he organizes Pope Francis's international travels since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:18 IST
Cardinal Koovakad: A Milestone for India in Vatican
Cardinal
  • Country:
  • India

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis's visit to India might occur after 2025, aligning with the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year in Rome.

Upon his return to Kerala, the newly elevated cardinal expressed gratitude to those who welcomed him at Cochin International Airport.

Koovakad, among 21 new cardinals inducted this year, enhances India's representation in the Vatican. His duties include coordinating Pope Francis's international travels since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024