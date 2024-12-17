Left Menu

IIT-Madras Pioneers Fine Arts and Culture Quota

IIT-Madras introduces a new Fine Arts and Culture Excellence quota in its admissions for undergraduate programs, starting in 2025-26. Aimed at rewarding students excelling in arts and culture, this quota offers two additional seats per program, reserved for women and gender-neutral applicants.

Updated: 17-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:36 IST
IIT-Madras Pioneers Fine Arts and Culture Quota
In a groundbreaking move, IIT-Madras has become the first Indian Institute of Technology to introduce a Fine Arts and Culture Excellence quota in its undergraduate admissions, according to Director V Kamakoti.

This initiative, set to begin in the 2025-26 session, aims to recognize and reward students with notable achievements in fine arts and cultural activities. Kamakoti highlighted that the institute had earlier announced a sports quota starting from the 2024-25 session.

Under the new scheme, two additional seats will be available in each BTech and BS course for Indian nationals and OCI/PIO candidates registering for the 2025 JEE (Advanced), with one seat reserved for women and the other being gender-neutral.

