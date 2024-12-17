IIT-Madras Pioneers Fine Arts and Culture Quota

In a groundbreaking move, IIT-Madras has become the first Indian Institute of Technology to introduce a Fine Arts and Culture Excellence quota in its undergraduate admissions, according to Director V Kamakoti.

This initiative, set to begin in the 2025-26 session, aims to recognize and reward students with notable achievements in fine arts and cultural activities. Kamakoti highlighted that the institute had earlier announced a sports quota starting from the 2024-25 session.

Under the new scheme, two additional seats will be available in each BTech and BS course for Indian nationals and OCI/PIO candidates registering for the 2025 JEE (Advanced), with one seat reserved for women and the other being gender-neutral.

