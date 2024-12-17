Mrunal Thakur Joins Adivi Sesh in High-Octane Drama 'Dacoit'

Mrunal Thakur will star opposite Adivi Sesh in the action-packed drama 'Dacoit,' as announced by the filmmakers on Tuesday.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh, 'Dacoit' centers on a convict's plan for revenge against his ex-girlfriend, weaving an intense narrative of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Thakur's casting was revealed during Sesh's 40th birthday celebration. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang and is under production in Hyderabad, simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)