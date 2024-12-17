The Battle of the Barbers: Crafting Art Under Rio's Sun

On a scorching Sunday, 90 barbers convened amid Brazilian music in Rio de Janeiro's Madureira neighborhood to compete in a unique annual event. This competition, which boosts the careers of its winners, has garnered international attention over the years.

The event, created by Erica Nunes to revitalize the barber profession, sees heads transformed into canvases of intricate designs. A decade since its inception, it has become a tradition, attracting talented barbers from Brazil and neighboring countries.

Competitors battled within an MMA-like ring, judged in four categories. Notably, Marcelo Anderson, known as Magnific, won in the drawing category by creating striking portraits, enhancing his clientele with each victory.

