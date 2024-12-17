Left Menu

The Battle of the Barbers: Crafting Art Under Rio's Sun

In Rio de Janeiro, a unique annual competition showcases the creativity and skill of barbers, transforming heads into canvases for intricate designs. This event, a decade-old tradition, draws participants from Brazil and neighboring countries, enhancing their careers and gaining international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:30 IST
The Battle of the Barbers: Crafting Art Under Rio's Sun

On a scorching Sunday, 90 barbers convened amid Brazilian music in Rio de Janeiro's Madureira neighborhood to compete in a unique annual event. This competition, which boosts the careers of its winners, has garnered international attention over the years.

The event, created by Erica Nunes to revitalize the barber profession, sees heads transformed into canvases of intricate designs. A decade since its inception, it has become a tradition, attracting talented barbers from Brazil and neighboring countries.

Competitors battled within an MMA-like ring, judged in four categories. Notably, Marcelo Anderson, known as Magnific, won in the drawing category by creating striking portraits, enhancing his clientele with each victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024