Paul Watson Freed: Anti-Whaling Advocate Evades Extradition to Japan

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson was released from prison in Denmark on Tuesday, avoiding extradition to Japan, according to his lawyer.

Watson, a Canadian American citizen and former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, had been held in Greenland since his arrest this summer under a Japanese warrant.

The activist is well-known for his high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels, which have garnered celebrity support and inspired the TV series "Whale Wars." Lawyer Jonas Christoffersen expressed relief over Watson's release and confirmed that the decision is final.

