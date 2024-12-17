Left Menu

Zakir Hussain's Last Beat: A Loss for World Music

Legendary Indian tabla player Zakir Hussain has passed away at 73 due to a chronic lung disease. In other news, Virgin Music Group acquires Downtown Music for $775 million, and Brady Corbet's film 'The Brutalist' receives acclaim. Additionally, Apple announces two more seasons of the series 'Silo'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:30 IST
Renowned Indian tabla player Zakir Hussain, celebrated for his 'dancing fingers,' has died at the age of 73. Hussain passed away in a San Francisco hospital, succumbing to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.

In business news, Universal's Virgin Music Group is set to acquire Downtown Music in an all-cash transaction valued at $775 million. Founded in 2007, Downtown Music collaborates with entrepreneurs, songwriters, and artists globally.

Meanwhile, Brady Corbet's film 'The Brutalist' is earning accolades, with cast members attributing the movie's success to Corbet's focus on psychology and behavior. Additionally, Apple CEO Tim Cook and actress Rebecca Ferguson announced the continuation of the sci-fi series 'Silo' at Hoddesdon Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

