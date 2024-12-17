Left Menu

Amaru: A Gastronomic Journey into Nikkei Cuisine

DJRS Hospitality introduces Amaru, a new dining venture in Mumbai's Bandra, offering authentic Nikkei cuisine. Led by Srikar Shetty and Jeenanath Shetty, Amaru combines Japanese and Peruvian flavors, exquisite interiors, and eclectic weekend performances. DJRS plans expansion, including a Gen Z-friendly bar and further brand growth in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:35 IST
Amaru: A Gastronomic Journey into Nikkei Cuisine
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Bandra, Mumbai, DJRS Hospitality has launched Amaru, a unique culinary venture that highlights Nikkei cuisine, an inventive fusion of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions.

Under the expertise of Peruvian Chef Nicolas Mandeuno, the menu entices diners with exquisite dishes like ceviches, tiraditos, and a range of mains catering to varied dietary needs, including vegetarian and Jain options.

Beyond its menu, Amaru offers an immersive dining experience, thanks to interiors that blend Japanese minimalism with Peruvian design, setting the stage for eclectic live performances over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024