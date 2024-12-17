Amaru: A Gastronomic Journey into Nikkei Cuisine

In the heart of Bandra, Mumbai, DJRS Hospitality has launched Amaru, a unique culinary venture that highlights Nikkei cuisine, an inventive fusion of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions.

Under the expertise of Peruvian Chef Nicolas Mandeuno, the menu entices diners with exquisite dishes like ceviches, tiraditos, and a range of mains catering to varied dietary needs, including vegetarian and Jain options.

Beyond its menu, Amaru offers an immersive dining experience, thanks to interiors that blend Japanese minimalism with Peruvian design, setting the stage for eclectic live performances over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)