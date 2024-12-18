Left Menu

Oscar Hopefuls: The Road to Recognition

Oscar nominations are in sight as AMPAS unveils shortlists in 10 categories including documentary, song, and score. Noteworthy contenders are the musicals 'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked,' and the road trip documentary 'Will & Harper.' Final nominations are set to be announced on January 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:51 IST
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced shortlists for the upcoming Oscar nominations across 10 categories, including documentary, international feature, best song, and score.

Among the notable contenders are 'Mi Camino,' a ballad by Selena Gomez featured in Netflix's 'Emilia Pérez,' and the road trip documentary 'Will & Harper' starring Will Ferrell and Harper Steele. Both have sparked interest for possible Oscar recognition.

Final nominations are scheduled to be disclosed on January 17, ahead of the 97th Oscars hosted by Conan O'Brien on March 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

