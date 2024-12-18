Left Menu

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast Joins Vishal Bhardwaj's Action-Adventure

Actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are set to feature alongside Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming Bollywood movie. Starring Triptii Dimri as the female lead, the film is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Production begins in January 2025, with a release date slated for December 2025.

Randeep Hooda (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Renowned actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda have officially joined the ensemble cast of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's much-anticipated new movie, starring Bollywood sensation Shahid Kapoor. The movie, also featuring actress Triptii Dimri in a leading role, is produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The production team announced their plans on social media platform X, revealing that filming will start on January 6, 2025, aiming for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025. This action-packed commercial entertainer marks another collaboration between Bhardwaj and Kapoor, a decade and a half after their critically acclaimed movie "Kaminey," followed by "Haider" and "Rangoon."

Nana Patekar is currently starring in Anil Sharma's family drama "Vanvaas," while Randeep Hooda's forthcoming film "Jaat" is headlined by Sunny Deol. Anticipation is high for this new project as it brings together a powerhouse of talent on the silver screen.

