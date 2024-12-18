Udyan Utsav: Blossoming the Spirit of Sustainability

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad is set to host the Udyan Utsav, a 15-day Flower and Horticulture Festival, starting December 29. The event promises a deep dive into sustainability and nature's beauty.

President Droupadi Murmu, on a five-day visit to Telangana, reviewed the festival's preparations on Wednesday. She inaugurated a new eatery and souvenir shop, enhancing visitor experience at the Visitor Facilitation Centre of Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The Udyan Utsav, organized in collaboration with major agricultural entities, aims to educate the public about agriculture and horticulture innovations. The release stated the festival would offer workshops and thematic stalls to engage visitors and encourage environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)