Udyan Utsav: Blossoming the Spirit of Sustainability

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad will host the Udyan Utsav, a 15-day Flower and Horticulture Festival, commencing on December 29. President Droupadi Murmu reviewed preparations and inaugurated various facilities. The festival aims to promote environmental conservation and sustainability through workshops and thematic stalls showcasing agricultural innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad is set to host the Udyan Utsav, a 15-day Flower and Horticulture Festival, starting December 29. The event promises a deep dive into sustainability and nature's beauty.

President Droupadi Murmu, on a five-day visit to Telangana, reviewed the festival's preparations on Wednesday. She inaugurated a new eatery and souvenir shop, enhancing visitor experience at the Visitor Facilitation Centre of Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The Udyan Utsav, organized in collaboration with major agricultural entities, aims to educate the public about agriculture and horticulture innovations. The release stated the festival would offer workshops and thematic stalls to engage visitors and encourage environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

