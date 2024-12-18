Left Menu

A Glorious Night of Melody with Karan Aujla in Delhi-NCR

Karan Aujla dazzled fans with a thrilling performance in the Delhi-NCR area as part of his 'It Was All A Dream' tour. Featuring appearances from stars like Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, the concert drew massive crowds and showcased popular hits, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the next shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:53 IST
Karan Aujla captivated music enthusiasts with a spirited performance in Delhi-NCR, during the 'It Was All A Dream' tour. Known for the viral hit 'Tauba Tauba,' Aujla's Gurugram concerts on December 15 and 17 drew star-studded audiences, including Varun Dhawan, Badshah, and Nora Fatehi.

The concerts saw an impressive turnout, with fans joining in from across the region to celebrate popular tracks such as 'Softly,' 'Wavy,' and 'Making Memories.' The charismatic singer made a memorable entrance through a stage trap door, engaging with the crowd who chanted his name.

A special highlight was Fatehi's appearance, debuting the new collaboration 'Aaye Haaye.' The shows were memorable, concluding with a drone display honoring Aujla's parents. Fans are now anticipating the singer's upcoming Mumbai, Kolkata, and other city performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

