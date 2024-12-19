Entertainment Highlights: Almodovar, Adele, and the Return of Wallace & Gromit

In a foray into new cinematic territory, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, renowned for his Spanish-language films, has released his first English-language drama, 'The Room Next Door'. The film stars Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton and raises complex themes, notably euthanasia, in its narrative.

Director Dave Wilson is making waves in Hollywood with his anthology TV series, 'Secret Level', aiming to bring fresh video game adaptations to audiences. Despite initial skepticism, Wilson's project highlights growing interest in merging gaming with traditional cinema and television formats.

Warner Bros Discovery has strengthened its executive lineup with key appointments under U.S. Networks business head Channing Dungey. Meanwhile, a Brazilian judge has ordered the removal of an Adele song over plagiarism claims, a case set to continue as Universal Music appeals the decision.

