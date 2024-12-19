Amazon MGM Studios Gears Up for High-Speed Drama with Felicity Jones in 'One'
Amazon MGM Studios is developing a Formula One series titled 'One', featuring British star Felicity Jones. The drama revolves around a struggling family-owned racing team facing fierce competition. Created by Oscar-nominated screenwriters Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the series is aimed for Prime Video release.
Amazon MGM Studios is betting on a new high-octane Formula One series, with acclaimed British actress Felicity Jones stepping into the lead role. Titled 'One', this drama promises to add a fresh twist to the streaming service's offerings.
The series will spotlight Jones, known for her remarkable performances in films like 'The Theory of Everything' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', as she navigates the challenges of heading a beleaguered family-owned racing team, vying for success on the ruthless racing circuit.
Written by noted Oscar-nominated screenwriters Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who are behind hits such as 'Children of Men' and 'Iron Man', the show is currently in development for Prime Video, though it awaits an official green light. Production will take place under the auspices of Bedrock Entertainment, with Jones also donning the producer's hat.
