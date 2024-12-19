Left Menu

Amazon MGM Studios Gears Up for High-Speed Drama with Felicity Jones in 'One'

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a Formula One series titled 'One', featuring British star Felicity Jones. The drama revolves around a struggling family-owned racing team facing fierce competition. Created by Oscar-nominated screenwriters Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the series is aimed for Prime Video release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:00 IST
Amazon MGM Studios Gears Up for High-Speed Drama with Felicity Jones in 'One'
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon MGM Studios is betting on a new high-octane Formula One series, with acclaimed British actress Felicity Jones stepping into the lead role. Titled 'One', this drama promises to add a fresh twist to the streaming service's offerings.

The series will spotlight Jones, known for her remarkable performances in films like 'The Theory of Everything' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', as she navigates the challenges of heading a beleaguered family-owned racing team, vying for success on the ruthless racing circuit.

Written by noted Oscar-nominated screenwriters Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who are behind hits such as 'Children of Men' and 'Iron Man', the show is currently in development for Prime Video, though it awaits an official green light. Production will take place under the auspices of Bedrock Entertainment, with Jones also donning the producer's hat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024