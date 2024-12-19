Anticipation Builds as 'De De Pyaar De 2' Set for 2025 Release

The eagerly awaited sequel to Ajay Devgn's hit film 'De De Pyaar De' is set to premiere in theaters on November 14, 2025. The announcement was made by the film's producers on Thursday, generating buzz among fans and moviegoers alike.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, 'De De Pyaar De 2' will see the return of actor Rakul Preet Singh, alongside new cast member R Madhavan. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's production banner, Luv Films, shared the release date on various social media platforms, building anticipation for the upcoming release.

The original film, released in 2019, followed the story of a wealthy 50-year-old man, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, who falls for a younger woman, played by Rakul Preet Singh. The sequel, featuring a script co-written by Ranjan and Ankur Garg, is a collaboration between Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)