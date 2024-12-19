Left Menu

Anticipation Builds as 'De De Pyaar De 2' Set for 2025 Release

The sequel to Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' will hit theaters on November 14, 2025. Directed by Anshul Sharma, 'De De Pyaar De 2' stars Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan. Produced by Luv Films and T-Series, the screenplay is co-written by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:19 IST
Anticipation Builds as 'De De Pyaar De 2' Set for 2025 Release
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited sequel to Ajay Devgn's hit film 'De De Pyaar De' is set to premiere in theaters on November 14, 2025. The announcement was made by the film's producers on Thursday, generating buzz among fans and moviegoers alike.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, 'De De Pyaar De 2' will see the return of actor Rakul Preet Singh, alongside new cast member R Madhavan. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's production banner, Luv Films, shared the release date on various social media platforms, building anticipation for the upcoming release.

The original film, released in 2019, followed the story of a wealthy 50-year-old man, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, who falls for a younger woman, played by Rakul Preet Singh. The sequel, featuring a script co-written by Ranjan and Ankur Garg, is a collaboration between Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024