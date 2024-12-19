Bazm-e-Virasat: A Celebration of Allahabad's Cultural Heritage

The city of Prayagraj is gearing up for 'Bazm-e-Virasat', a three-day festival celebrating Allahabad's heritage in literature, music, and culture. The event will unfold at Bishop Johnson School from December 20 to 22, promising a rich blend of artistic performances and scholarly discussions.

The festivities will commence with an inauguration by flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. Highlights include discussions with Asha Browne on Sathya Saran's book and a musical storytelling session 'Lantarani' featuring Akif Usmani. Comedy, music, and drama will also be showcased with performances by Sundeep Sharma and Kumud Mishra.

Notable events on subsequent days include a recital by Shubha Mudgal and literature discussions with authors Neelum Saran Gour and Sara Rai. Film enthusiasts will enjoy panels featuring Anurag Kashyap. The closing day celebrates Firaq Gorakhpuri and includes 'RD Burman Night'. Passes cover event entry and access to a food court.

(With inputs from agencies.)