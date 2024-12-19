Left Menu

Bazm-e-Virasat: A Celebration of Allahabad's Cultural Heritage

Prayagraj hosts Bazm-e-Virasat, a cultural festival celebrating Allahabad's heritage through literature, music, and performance. The event, from December 20-22, features luminaries like Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Asha Browne, and Anurag Kashyap, promising a blend of music, storytelling, film, and food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pryagraj | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:24 IST
Bazm-e-Virasat: A Celebration of Allahabad's Cultural Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Prayagraj is gearing up for 'Bazm-e-Virasat', a three-day festival celebrating Allahabad's heritage in literature, music, and culture. The event will unfold at Bishop Johnson School from December 20 to 22, promising a rich blend of artistic performances and scholarly discussions.

The festivities will commence with an inauguration by flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. Highlights include discussions with Asha Browne on Sathya Saran's book and a musical storytelling session 'Lantarani' featuring Akif Usmani. Comedy, music, and drama will also be showcased with performances by Sundeep Sharma and Kumud Mishra.

Notable events on subsequent days include a recital by Shubha Mudgal and literature discussions with authors Neelum Saran Gour and Sara Rai. Film enthusiasts will enjoy panels featuring Anurag Kashyap. The closing day celebrates Firaq Gorakhpuri and includes 'RD Burman Night'. Passes cover event entry and access to a food court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024