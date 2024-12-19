Global Surge: Ayurveda's $150M Milestone at World Congress 2024

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2024, held earlier this week, secured business deals totaling nearly Rs 1,275 crore (USD 150 million). This impressive figure underscores the growing global appetite for Ayurvedic medicines and wellness products.

Spanning December 12-15, the flagship biennial event welcomed 142 buyers from 30 countries and facilitated around 3200 B2B meetings through the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXIL). "Digital Health: An Ayurveda Perspective" took center stage, supported by the World Ayurveda Foundation and the Ayush Ministry among others.

Situated at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, the event saw participation from 10,321 delegates and featured 172 sessions focused on Ayurveda's international expansion. Highlights included the first overseas accreditation for an Ayurveda institute and significant participation from international delegates.

