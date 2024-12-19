Left Menu

Global Surge: Ayurveda's $150M Milestone at World Congress 2024

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2024 netted business deals worth Rs 1,275 crore, indicating rising global interest in Ayurveda. Held with 142 buyers from 30 countries, the event highlighted 'Digital Health: An Ayurveda Perspective' and included an International Delegates Assembly and Expo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:08 IST
Global Surge: Ayurveda's $150M Milestone at World Congress 2024

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2024, held earlier this week, secured business deals totaling nearly Rs 1,275 crore (USD 150 million). This impressive figure underscores the growing global appetite for Ayurvedic medicines and wellness products.

Spanning December 12-15, the flagship biennial event welcomed 142 buyers from 30 countries and facilitated around 3200 B2B meetings through the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXIL). "Digital Health: An Ayurveda Perspective" took center stage, supported by the World Ayurveda Foundation and the Ayush Ministry among others.

Situated at the Parade Ground in Dehradun, the event saw participation from 10,321 delegates and featured 172 sessions focused on Ayurveda's international expansion. Highlights included the first overseas accreditation for an Ayurveda institute and significant participation from international delegates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024