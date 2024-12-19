Goa Minister's Artful Tribute to PM Modi

In a display of artistic reverence, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present a commissioned painting by the esteemed Padma Shree Artist Paresh Maity. This session was not just a political formality but a warm tribute from Rane's family.

Rane shared that his parents, Smt Vijayadevi Rane and former Goa Chief Minister Shri Pratapsingh Rane, entrusted him with this token of heartfelt appreciation. Through this gesture, they conveyed immense respect for Prime Minister Modi's significant contributions and lifelong dedication to India's service.

The meeting, described by Rane as a courtesy visit, highlighted personal admiration and familial sentiments, bridging the art realm with political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)