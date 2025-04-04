Artistic Expression or Offense? The Debate Over M F Husain's Paintings at Delhi Gallery
A Delhi court heard arguments involving M F Husain's paintings, which allegedly hurt religious sentiments. While a complainant seeks legal action against the Delhi Art Gallery, the gallery contends the artworks, which depict Hindu deities, did not provoke widespread offense and were misinterpreted.
The controversy over late artist M F Husain's paintings depicting Hindu deities reached a Delhi court recently. The artworks in question have been accused of hurting religious sentiments. However, representatives of the Delhi Art Gallery argue the alleged offense is that of an individual, not the entire community.
Advocate Amita Sachdeva has sought the gallery's prosecution for displaying the paintings, but the magistrate earlier refused to file an FIR. While ordering the seizure of the artworks, the magistrate noted that the complainant had access to the relevant facts, highlighting the acquisition of CCTV footage as part of the police investigation.
The gallery maintains that the claims about the artwork are misleading, emphasizing there was no widespread objection during the 30-day exhibition. Sachdeva, however, insists the gallery's actions disrespect 'Sanatan Dharma.' The sessions court will continue the hearing in April, reflecting the ongoing tension in balancing artistic freedom and religious sentiments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
