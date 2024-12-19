Sabarimala Gears Up for Mandala Pooja with Rigorous Preparations

Officials at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple are finalizing preparations to accommodate the influx of pilgrims expected for Mandala Pooja, scheduled for December 26. The high-level meeting led by ADM Arun S Nair focused on ensuring a smooth experience during the 41-day pilgrimage event.

The sacred Thanka Anki attire will adorn the deity, marking the Mandala Pooja, with crowds swarming to the shrine from December 22. Enhanced coordination among departments is crucial, according to Sannidhanam Special Police Officer B Krishnakumar, to manage the anticipated rush.

To handle the expected crowds, exit routes will be maintained, with safety teams deployed at key points. Electronic displays will enforce bans on mobile usage, and strict checks on tobacco use will continue. Preventive measures against potential hazards, such as excessive stockpiling and chickenpox, are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)