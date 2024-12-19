Left Menu

India's Role in World Peace: RSS Chief's Insights

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat discussed global peace, highlighting the double standards in addressing minority issues. He emphasized India's potential role in achieving world peace and criticized the historical neglect of India's ancient wisdom. The 'Hindu Seva Mahotsav' was mentioned as a platform for reinforcing service-oriented values.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized international approaches to minority issues, highlighting inconsistencies when compared with minority treatment abroad. His remarks came at the inauguration of the 'Hindu Seva Mahotsav.'

Bhagwat emphasized that despite calls for global peace, conflicts persist worldwide. He argued that India, with its rich traditions, could play an essential role in attaining peace.

The RSS chief criticized historical narratives downplaying India's heritage, describing the enduring potential within India's cultural roots to contribute positively to global challenges.

