India's Role in World Peace: RSS Chief's Insights

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized international approaches to minority issues, highlighting inconsistencies when compared with minority treatment abroad. His remarks came at the inauguration of the 'Hindu Seva Mahotsav.'

Bhagwat emphasized that despite calls for global peace, conflicts persist worldwide. He argued that India, with its rich traditions, could play an essential role in attaining peace.

The RSS chief criticized historical narratives downplaying India's heritage, describing the enduring potential within India's cultural roots to contribute positively to global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)